Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.86.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.37. 72,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

