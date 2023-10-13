Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

