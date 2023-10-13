CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

