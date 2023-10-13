CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

