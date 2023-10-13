CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

