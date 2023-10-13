CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.80 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

