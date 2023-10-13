CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 457 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.80 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

