CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 847 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Shell by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 64,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

