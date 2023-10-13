CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

