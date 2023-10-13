CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

