CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

