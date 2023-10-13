CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 133.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

