CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 246 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

