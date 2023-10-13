CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

