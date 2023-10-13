CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

