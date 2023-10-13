Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

