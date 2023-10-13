Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,260. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.