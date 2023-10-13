Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,520 shares of company stock worth $2,418,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.