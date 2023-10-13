D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $39,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 5.8 %

DHI opened at $102.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

