Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 12,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 28,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

