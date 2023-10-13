Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

