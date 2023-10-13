Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $211.22. 252,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,824. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

