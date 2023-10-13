Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $204.73 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

