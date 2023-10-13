Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.9 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

