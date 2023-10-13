Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.9 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.