Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 0.4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $197.00. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.14.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Arm Holdings Already Has 40% Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.