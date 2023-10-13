Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.13.

DDOG stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,682 shares of company stock worth $94,842,730. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

