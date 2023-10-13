De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

DGMLF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. De Grey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

