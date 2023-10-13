DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 47.6%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) traded up 47.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$680,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Featured Stories

