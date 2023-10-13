Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.88. 182,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.