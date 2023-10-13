Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $781.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

