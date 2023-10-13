Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%.
Definity Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95.
Definity Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
