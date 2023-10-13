Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.