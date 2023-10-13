Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.15.

DFY stock opened at C$38.79 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.5743556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

