Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 901,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

