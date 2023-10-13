Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 46.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.