Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 4.7 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $397.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Desktop Metal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

