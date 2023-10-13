Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 4.7 %
Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $397.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.