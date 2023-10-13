DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $541,162. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

