Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $154.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

