Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $28.75. Digimarc shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 10,536 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 164.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 236,347 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
