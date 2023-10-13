DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,083. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

