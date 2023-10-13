Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

