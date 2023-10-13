Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

