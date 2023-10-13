Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Holdings Boosted by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 5.8% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 385,295 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 493,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 22,151,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,269,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

