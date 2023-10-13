Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is PayPay Securities Corp’s Largest Position

PayPay Securities Corp reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 8.9% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.75. 2,568,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566,862. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

