Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Shares Acquired by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 321.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for 3.4% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 622.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 110.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LABD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

