Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

