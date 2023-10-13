DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401,638 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in DLocal by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLO. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

