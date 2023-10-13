DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 369,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DMC Global by 367.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 22,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,733. The company has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

