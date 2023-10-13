DNB Markets Upgrades Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) to “Hold”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viaplay Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.00.

NENTF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Viaplay Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

