DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $198,007,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 408,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,585. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -449.39, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

